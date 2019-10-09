United Services Automobile Association Acquires 470 Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Urogen Pharma were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 18.2% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,954,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,147,000 after acquiring an additional 454,829 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 39.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 554,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,501,000 after acquiring an additional 155,712 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $46,827.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of Urogen Pharma stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $476.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

