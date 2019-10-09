United Services Automobile Association Buys 2,584 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,573,440.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IONS opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

