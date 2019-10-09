United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 334.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.09 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The business’s revenue was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $444,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,070,354.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,553,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,201 shares of company stock worth $2,610,340. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cfra set a $35.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $43.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

