United Services Automobile Association Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.17% of AtriCure worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AtriCure by 4,185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 373,336 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 843,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 356,652 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after buying an additional 341,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in AtriCure by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 675,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,195,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.50 million, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 0.30. AtriCure Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.76 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

ATRC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of AtriCure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $47,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,039,381. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 48,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,250,846.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,242.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

