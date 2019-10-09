United Services Automobile Association Sells 169 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $5,166,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,074.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 283,766 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,902,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 359,160 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.59. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $231.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

In other news, Director Richard Barry bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.49 per share, for a total transaction of $437,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,183,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,546,812.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.74 per share, for a total transaction of $173,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,603.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,752 shares of company stock worth $3,940,114 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

