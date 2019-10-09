United Services Automobile Association Sells 44,869 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,869 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 789,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,981 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 56.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 585,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,566 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Michael Todman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,619.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

