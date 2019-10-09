United Services Automobile Association Trims Stock Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.30% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,647,000 after buying an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,973,000 after buying an additional 259,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after buying an additional 330,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $8,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $347.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.05% and a negative net margin of 158.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

