United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of UTX traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.93. 183,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,679. United Technologies has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.53 and its 200-day moving average is $132.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $564,221.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,345 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

