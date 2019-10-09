United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 159,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 122,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.90. 1,221,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.11. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

