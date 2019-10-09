UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Advantage Investment Management LLC

Advantage Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total value of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,874,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.55 per share, with a total value of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

