Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.37

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.37 and last traded at $64.10, with a volume of 177852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.79 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $959.90 million, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Unitil by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 889,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,153 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Unitil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unitil by 12.4% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 222,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

