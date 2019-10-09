Upfiring Price Hits $0.0325 on Major Exchanges (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $702,261.00 and $2,440.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, RightBTC, IDEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 76.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00196888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.01024348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00091568 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring launched on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Cryptopia, COSS, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

