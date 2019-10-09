US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

USCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of US Concrete in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Get US Concrete alerts:

Shares of USCR stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.89. 126,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,913. US Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $843.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,926.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $80,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $176,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in US Concrete during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in US Concrete by 1,359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in US Concrete by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in US Concrete by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.