UTRUST (UTK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.07 Million

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, UTRUST has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One UTRUST token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and OKEx. UTRUST has a market cap of $9.96 million and $1.07 million worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00209346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.01062908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033329 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00090403 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UTRUST Profile

UTRUST’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for UTRUST is medium.com/@UTRUST. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UTRUST is utrust.com. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UTRUST

UTRUST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Huobi, IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UTRUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

