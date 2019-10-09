V Systems Market Cap Hits $146.26 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. V Systems has a market cap of $146.26 million and $3.28 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V Systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Bitfinex and BitForex. Over the last seven days, V Systems has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00208731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.01051566 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00032524 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00090524 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

V Systems Profile

V Systems' total supply is 3,738,574,930 coins and its circulating supply is 1,823,716,466 coins. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems. V Systems' official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

