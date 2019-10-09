Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after buying an additional 138,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,267,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,563,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,034.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 111,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 66,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter.

ESGV traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. 3,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,722. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1985 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

