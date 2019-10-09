Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Reduced by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,961,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5186 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

