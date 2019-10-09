Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 148,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,506,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,527,000 after purchasing an additional 980,941 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. 9,436,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,952,207. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5186 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

