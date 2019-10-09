Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,832,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 798,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 12.7% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $154,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO remained flat at $$40.11 during trading on Wednesday. 9,436,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,952,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5186 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

