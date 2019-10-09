Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,755,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.51% of BlackBerry worth $102,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,099,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,044 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,563,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,865 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 4,916,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 944,746 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,648,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 173,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,809,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after acquiring an additional 731,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. BlackBerry Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). BlackBerry had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 price target on BlackBerry and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on BlackBerry and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

