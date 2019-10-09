Vanguard Group Inc. Has $108.10 Million Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,334,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $108,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. R. F. Lafferty set a $20.00 price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

