Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 3.2% of Alpha Windward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

VNQ traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,035,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,374. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $94.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.744 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

