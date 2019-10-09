Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 535.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.0% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.77. 291,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,374. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $94.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.17.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.744 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

