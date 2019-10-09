Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 111.2% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,101. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.46 and a 52-week high of $85.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

