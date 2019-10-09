VeriCoin Price Hits $0.0413 on Major Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, Livecoin and Upbit. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $9,913.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,073,282 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

