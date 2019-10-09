Veritaseum (VERI) Price Tops $17.15

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 37.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for approximately $17.15 or 0.00200615 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy, HitBTC, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Veritaseum has a total market cap of $36.87 million and approximately $133,361.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 53% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00203308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01023943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00032284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00089597 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Tokenomy, LATOKEN, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

