Versant Venture Management LLC Lowers Stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Versant Venture Management LLC cut its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,018 shares during the quarter. Crispr Therapeutics accounts for approximately 67.1% of Versant Venture Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Versant Venture Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $173,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $5,165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,724,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 701,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, insider Lawrence Otto Klein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 848,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,400,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

CRSP stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,252. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.49% and a negative net margin of 15,136.56%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

