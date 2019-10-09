VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,081,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,763,000 after buying an additional 15,708,664 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,036,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,801,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,668 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 14,659.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,800 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 179.91, a quick ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a 0.28750 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.22%.

In other VICI Properties news, insider John W. R. Payne bought 10,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $225,249.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $323,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.05.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.