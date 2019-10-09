Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.41

Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and traded as low as $7.85. Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,246,351 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.26.

About Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

