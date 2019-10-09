Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 289,319 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 742,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 271,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,773,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,006,000 after acquiring an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 164,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.59.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $104.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on OFG Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

