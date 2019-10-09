Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kaman by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 150,036 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Kaman by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 552,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 106,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kaman by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Kaman by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,261 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kaman by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,082 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaman alerts:

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $57,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian E. Barents sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $382,299.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). Kaman had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.