Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 183,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 109,456 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,057,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,822,000 after acquiring an additional 290,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,181,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Saturday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 124,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $5,129,751.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,683,090.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $669,605.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,165 shares of company stock worth $6,157,398. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

