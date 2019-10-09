Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,980 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 46.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE JBT opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.37. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.47. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.04 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 33.68%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $150,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,497.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $32,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

