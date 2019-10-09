Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 8.14%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 19,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $1,423,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,801. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

