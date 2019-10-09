Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 49,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $50,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 39,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 72.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 131,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,275,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sheryl Palmer sold 166,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $3,905,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 600,491 shares of company stock valued at $14,361,881. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

NYSE TMHC opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.