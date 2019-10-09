Voise (VOISE) Price Up 102.1% This Week

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Voise token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Voise has traded up 102.1% against the dollar. Voise has a market capitalization of $19,085.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00210863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.01034223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035051 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00093491 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Voise Token Profile

Voise’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Voise is www.voise.com.

Voise Token Trading

Voise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox, IDEX, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

