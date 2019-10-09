VoteCoin Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. VoteCoin has a market cap of $164,067.00 and $293.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00442910 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00100458 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039899 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000844 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000501 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 65,195,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

