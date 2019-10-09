Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.10

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and traded as low as $6.98. Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 556 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 89,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 55,187 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $1,207,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 62,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

