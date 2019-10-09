Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Longbow Research increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.26. 696,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,196. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $82.52 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $327,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,865. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 809.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 136.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 109.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.