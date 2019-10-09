Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0317

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Wagerr has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $3,691.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000995 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000250 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,498,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,118,676 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

