Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $129.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,242,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $231.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.