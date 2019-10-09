WandX (WAND) Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, WandX has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WandX token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. WandX has a market capitalization of $100,832.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037774 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.19 or 0.06302420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000249 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00040849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00016650 BTC.

WAND is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co.

WandX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

