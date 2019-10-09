Wavesbet (WBET) Price Reaches $0.0000

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $275,908.00 and approximately $104,337.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00023921 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000925 BTC.

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.