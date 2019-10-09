Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Clorox (CLX)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2019

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Clorox (NYSE: CLX) in the last few weeks:

  • 10/4/2019 – Clorox had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 10/3/2019 – Clorox had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $143.00.
  • 10/3/2019 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $128.00 to $125.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 10/3/2019 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $172.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/3/2019 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $167.00 to $163.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/3/2019 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $165.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/3/2019 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $151.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/2/2019 – Clorox had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/30/2019 – Clorox had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $144.00.
  • 9/23/2019 – Clorox was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $142.00.

CLX opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average of $155.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $141.53 and a 12-month high of $167.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $520,321.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,796.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,443 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Clorox by 19.4% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Clorox by 0.7% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Clorox by 5.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Clorox by 9.2% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Clorox by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

