Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Putnam Master Int. Income worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

PIM stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Int. Income has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%.

About Putnam Master Int. Income

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

