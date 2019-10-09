Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $337,000 Stock Position in Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of Everspin Technologies worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MRAM stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.18. Everspin Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.98% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRAM shares. ValuEngine lowered Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everspin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

