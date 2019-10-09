Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on WERN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,957,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 640,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $627.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.67 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.