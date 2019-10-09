WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Up 6.5%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) shot up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, 312,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 186,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WidePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

In other WidePoint news, Director Richard L. Todaro acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,519.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,123 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.35% of WidePoint worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

