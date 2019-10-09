WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.00

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.00 and traded as low as $26.35. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 419 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.