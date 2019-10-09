Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on XLNX. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Xilinx from $127.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

In related news, SVP Emre Onder sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $268,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at $391,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,633. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 114.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 168.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 181.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,242,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,074. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.76. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

